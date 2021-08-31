The Canadian International Air Show is coming to 680 NEWS

The CNE might not be happening again in 2021, but the Canadian International Air Show show will be.

Over Lake Ontario this Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., those impressive aircrafts will take over the Toronto skyline.

In a news release, Lori Duthie with the Canadian International Air Show said, “We are looking forward to returning to the skies above Toronto again this year!”.

If you can’t make it out to see the Snowbirds and a CF-18 in person, it’s not all bad. You can take in all the action from the comfort of your couch, backyard, or on the dock at the cottage.

For the first time ever, the Canadian International Air Show is going to be streamed here, online at 680NEWS.com. It will also be streamed on the 680 NEWS app.

So if you can’t make it down to Toronto’s 14 kilometres of viewing space on the waterfront, we have you covered.

As a bonus, we are also giving away tickets to the air show, included with backstage passes.

The winner will get the chance to meet pilots, grab some air show swag and even get to watch all the action from our own 680 NEWS viewing area.

You can enter the contest here and the winner will be drawn on Wednesday.