Canada to accept 5K Afghan refugees evacuated by U.S.
by News Staff
Posted Aug 31, 2021 9:12 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 31, 2021 at 9:37 am EDT
In this image provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, soldiers with the 82nd Airborne Division check evacuees during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport inb Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. (Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)
Canada has announced a plan to take in thousands of Afghan refugees evacuated by the United States.
Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said Tuesday that 5,000 people who supported Canada’s military efforts over the years-long war will soon be resettled in country.
“As refugees who supported our efforts look to move to surrounding countries we will work in close partnership,” says Mendicino.
The refugees have already been evacuated out of Afghanistan by U.S. forces and taken to other countries in the Middle East and Europe.
Mendocino confirmed that 3,700 people were rescued by the Canadian mission that ended last week as hundreds of stranded Afghans are still awaiting approval of their applications for passage to Canada.