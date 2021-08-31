3 injured in two-vehicle crash in Brampton

Three people have been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in which a pedestrian was reportedly struck in Brampton.

Police were called to Countryside Drive and Mountainash Road around 8 p.m. to reports of a crash.

At least one vehicle had rolled over and a pedestrian was also struck during the collision.

A woman in her 20s and an elderly man were both taken to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries while a male in his 20s was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators are on scene working to determine the cause of the crash. Road closures are expected in the area.