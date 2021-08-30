Yorkdale Mall reopens after 'terrifying' weekend shooting incident

A Toronto shopping centre reopened this morning following a weekend shooting that sent panicked shoppers running for cover.

Police have arrested one suspect in connection with the incident at Yorkdale Shopping Centre, where gunfire erupted around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, triggering a building lockdown.

No one was injured in the incident and police said they apprehended a male suspect as he tried to run onto a nearby highway.

They said the suspect allegedly had a loaded gun on him.

Yorkdale Mall is open today hours after a shooting inside. Several shots fired around 3:40pm Sunday. No injuries. Police chased down/arrested a male+seized gun. 2nd suspect still being sought. It was just 2 wks ago when shots also fired inside Sherway Gardens Mall in Etobicoke pic.twitter.com/AcFnLgDquI — carl hanstke (@carl680) August 30, 2021

Police are now looking for a second male suspect, but have released little other information about him.

Yorkdale’s director, William Correia, said the shopping centre is assisting investigators.

“Yorkdale has excellent surveillance technology, and we are working closely with Toronto Police Services to support the investigation,” Correia said in a statement.

Correia said the safety of employees and customers is the mall’s top priority.

“There is no place for gun violence in our city, let alone in shopping centres,” he said.

Shoppers described a chaotic scene that left many in tears, including terrified children.

One witness said they saw one of the shooters run through the Hudson’s Bay and crash through glass in an effort to escape.