Woman charged with murder after body found in suitcase: Toronto police

Toronto police have arrested Carita Jackson and charged her with second-degree murder. TPS/HO
Toronto police have charged a woman with murder after the body of a woman was found in a suitcase in the Keelesdale area last week.
In a release Monday, police said Carita Jackson, 37, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death.
Officers were called to the Keele Street and Rogers Road area on Wednesday morning at around 10:40 a.m. where they discovered the body of 41-year-old Varsha Gajula of Caledon.
On Sunday night, police said they had arrested 35-year-old Andre Bartley and 57-year-old Christopher Daley and charged them both with accessory after the fact to homicide and indignity to human remains.
