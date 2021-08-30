Vancouver Liberal candidate flipped at least 21 homes since 2005

Revelation come as Liberals campaign on housing affordability as part of party's platform in this year's election

Noormohamed has sold at least 41 properties within Metro Vancouver within the last 17 years, documents show

VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) – Days after the Liberal candidate for Vancouver Granville said he didn’t “want to speculate” on how many rapid-fire real estate deals he’s been involved with in a short period of time over the last decade, NEWS 1130 has learned Taleeb Noormohamed has bought and sold at least 21 homes within a year of buying them since 2005.

It comes as the Liberals campaign on housing affordability as part of the party’s platform in this year’s federal election, even going so far as to promise an anti-flipping tax.

According to documents obtained by NEWS 1130, Noormohamed has sold at least 41 properties within Metro Vancouver within the last 17 years, holding 30 of them for less than two years. And the tech executive has made a tidy profit along the way, making $4.9 million in the process, a remarkable $3.7 million of which he’s bagged in the last six years.

Last week, NEWS 1130 reported Noormohamed had sold at least four homes within two years of buying them since 2017. While nothing Noormohamed has done is illegal, these new documents paint a far more extensive picture of his real estate activity during an election in which his party leader has described real estate speculation as “predatory.”

A day after Justin Trudeau promised a home flipping crackdown, I can report Vancouver Granville candidate Taleeb Noormohamed has been involved in at least four rapid fire real estate deals since 2017, though he denies this is speculation: https://t.co/yqkc9dJheF #cdnpoli #VanRE — Martin MacMahon (@martinmacmahon) August 25, 2021

Housing activists have labelled Noormohamed’s real estate activity as consistent with flipping behaviour, in which a person buys a home only to sell it in a short time span for a profit. Flipping has been criticized as one of the contributing factors in rising home prices in Metro Vancouver and throughout the country.

In a previous interview with NEWS 1130, Noormohamed suggested two quick sales in 2020 were related to the pandemic, and that other sales in recent years were as a result of a family business in which he upgrades homes — some of which he described as “unlivable” — along with his parents, and then puts upgraded properties — which are then suitable to be lived in — back on the market.

When we asked about the extent of Noormohamed’s real estate dealings during that interview last week — specifically, how many homes he’d sold within two years of buying them over the last decade — he wasn’t able to answer the question.

When notified on Sunday that NEWS 1130 had a more extensive list of his real estate activity since 2005, Noormohamed’s staff shared this statement with us:

“I am fully committed to making housing more affordable across Canada, and right here at home in Vancouver Granville. “Last week, Prime Minister Trudeau announced the most ambitious plan of any party to make housing more affordable – and I will work hard to make that plan a reality. “While I have had business activities improving homes, I have been consistent in my support for measures to make housing more affordable, and as the MP for Vancouver Granville, it will remain a priority.”

Last week, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau pledged to impose heavy taxation on those who flipped homes within a year of buying them.

Of the 41 home sales made by Noormohamed since 2005 reviewed by NEWS 1130, 21 would have qualified for the Liberal anti-flipping tax had it been in place.