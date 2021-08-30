TTC to expand service ahead of new school year

Toronto’s public transit system says it’s going to increase service in time for the new school year.

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) says it will have 25 per cent more subway trains running on its Line 1 and Line 2 at peak times on weekdays.

The TTC says it’s communicating with school boards to determine hot spots, student volumes, and start and dismissal times.

It also says it’s increasing or restoring service on nearly 30 bus routes that serve post-secondary institutions and other major transit corridors.

The TTC says it will also restore service on nearly all 900-series express routes including the 938 Highland Creek Express, adding new weekday midday and early evening service on 960 Steeles West Express, and new weekday midday express service on 941 Keele Express.

Additional express routes are planned for October.

“We are doing everything we can as a city government to help kids go back to school safely this September and that includes increasing TTC service across Toronto ahead of expected demand,” said Toronto Mayor John Tory.

“I want to thank our frontline TTC workers for all they do to help students get to and from school safely.”

The TTC says face coverings and masks remain mandatory. Persons who require a mask in a subway station can get a disposable mask from a customer service agent, collector or fare inspector.

The TTC recently made it mandatory for all its employees, contractors and students to be fully vaccinated by October 30.

“With schools in Toronto opening for in-person learning, we know that students and parents who have been away from transit for some time may not be aware of the changes we’ve made to enhance comfort and safety,” said TTC CEO Rick Leary.

“We’re making sure our service is ready to meet the changing demand, while ensuring that customers remain safe while travelling on our vehicles.”