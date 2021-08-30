Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Springer returns to Blue Jays lineup after 13-game absence
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted Aug 30, 2021 5:05 pm EDT
Last Updated Aug 30, 2021 at 5:10 pm EDT
George Springer, 2021. THE ASSOSICATED PRESS
The Toronto Blue Jays are about to get a much-needed boost to its lineup.
The team announced that outfielder George Springer has been activated from the 10-day injured list and will play Monday against the Baltimore Orioles.
Springer will DH and bat leadoff. Outfielder Josh Palacios was optioned to triple-A Buffalo to make room.
Springer hasn’t played since August 14 against the Seattle Mariners after suffering a Grade 1 knee sprain trying to make a catch in the outfield.
Springer’s first season in Toronto has been beset by injuries after
. he signed a six-year, US$150-million contract in the off-season
It marked the 31-year-old’s third IL stint of the season, with Springer only appearing in 49 games this year, but he had been rounding into all-star form. He was named the American League’s player of the week on consecutive occasions on August 2 and August 9, slashing .269/.362/.610, a wRC+ of 157 and 1.8 bWAR this year.
The Blue Jays have struggled without Springer’s presence in its lineup with a 6-7 record in their last 13 games and falling further out of contention for a Wild Card spot, now sitting five-and-a-half games back.
The club is 29-20 with Springer on the field this season. They enter Monday’s game winners of two straight but have failed to score more than three runs in each of the past three games.
