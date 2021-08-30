Loading articles...

SIU investigating after man seriously hurt by stun gun in Niagara Falls

A Special Investigations Unit vehicle outside the SIU headquarters in Mississauga on Aug. 24, 2016. GETTY IMAGES/Nakita Krucker

Ontario’s police watchdog says it is investigating after a 43-year-old man was hit by a stun gun and was sent to hospital.

The Special Investigations Unit says a police officer saw a driver flee after hitting a curb around 2:30 a.m. on Monday in Niagara Falls, Ont.

The SIU says the Niagara Regional police officer fired his stun gun and apprehended the man.

The agency says the man became unresponsive and officers performed CPR and administered Narcan, an opioid antidote.

The SIU says the man is in critical condition in hospital.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them

