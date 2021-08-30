Province expected to reveal vaccine passport plan this week: sources

Calls have been growing for the Ford government to put in place some sort of vaccine passport and it looks like there could be some movement this week.

Sources at Queen’s Park tells 680 NEWS the province is expected to reveal some kind of plan early this week.

Peel Region’s Medical Officer of Health as well as the mayor of Mississaga are among those who have been calling for proof of vaccination.

Dr. Lawrence Loh said officials are exploring the idea of creating their own regional COVID-19 vaccine certificates if the Ford government doesn’t step up with a vaccine passport.

Loh says they are in the early exploratory phase of “trying to understand what our jurisdiction might be and also what the nature of what a program might look like.”

Even Justin Trudeau called out the premier during a press conference last week, saying he should “step up” and enforce a proof-of-vaccination policy.

In response, Ford’s office says his government will continue to observe the emerging Delta variant and its severity.

“Ontario has put forward the most cautious reopening plan, which includes some of the highest vaccination thresholds, maintaining masking in public indoor spaces, as well as capacity limits and distancing requirements, and releasing the most comprehensive, far-ranging mandatory vaccination policies for high-risk settings in the country,” the premier said in a statement released through his spokesperson.

“As Dr. [Kieran] Moore has already said, we will continue to monitor the trajectory and status of the Delta variant and respond accordingly.”

Premier Ford has continuously rejected the idea of his government implementing mandatory vaccine passports, even for health care workers.

Ford has not spoken publicly since July 30.

British Columbia and Quebec have already introduced their own vaccine passports.

With files from Lucas Casaletto