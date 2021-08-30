Ontario opposition parties, GTHA mayors mull over vaccination certificate: 'Don't reinvent the wheel'

Vaccination certification. Today, all three Ontario opposition parties held a joint meeting with major stakeholders in the province, including health care and education groups, to discuss the upcoming mandate.

The Liberals, New Democratic Party (NDP), and Conservatives carried out a subsequent, collective news conference to send a message to the Doug Ford government.

“Ontario has to bring forward a vaccination certificate.”

Calls have been growing for the Ford government to put in place some sort of vaccine passport and it looks like there could be some movement this week.

Sources at Queen’s Park tells 680 NEWS the province is expected to reveal some kind of plan early this week.

NDP health critic, France Gelinas, and the leaders of the Green and Liberal parties, outlined specifically that the certificate system must be clear and simple, easy to access, useable in areas where a mobile phone might not get a great signal, and most importantly – consistent for the entire province.

Gelinas says the phrase, “don’t reinvent the wheel” came up in the stakeholders’ meeting, with the suggestion that a “copy and paste” of the Quebec system would work just fine for Ontario.

Green Party leader, Mike Schreiner, addressed the potential for conflict with those holding anti-vaccination and the anti-lockdown outlooks.

“One of the ways that we can get freedom is to actually have freedom from COVID-19,” Schreiner said Monday. “Vaccine certificates and vaccines, in general, are vital to addressing that.”

Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) mayors sent out a statement today acknowledging they’re happy the Ford government is working on a certification system.

“With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise across the GTHA and the province, the Mayors and Chairs discussed the work each municipality is doing to drive up vaccination rates and support school boards as kids go back to school,” they said in a joint statement.

“The Mayors and Chairs understand the Province is developing plans for a proof of vaccination program and we should hear about those this week. We are pleased that the Government of Ontario is moving in this direction and look forward to hearing more details very soon.”

Toronto Mayor John Tory says that the system must be straightforward and consistent.

“So that people are not faced with confusion,” he said. “This is what I have said all the way along. To me, it’s a strictly practical consideration. Not ideological. Not political.”

The Ford government cabinet could be meeting as early as Tuesday to discuss a vaccine certification system; an idea the Premier has flat out objected to time and time again before now.

Speaking at a campaign rally last week, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau said a Liberal government would set up a $1-billion fund that provinces and territories could dip into to help them implement a proof-of-vaccination system. He then singled out Ford directly by urging him to reconsider a vaccine passport for his province.

Trudeau said Ford should “step up” and enforce a proof-of-vaccination policy similar to Quebec and British Columbia, which announced provincial vaccine passport systems.

Ontario reported 694 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths from the virus today. Health Minister Christine Elliott says 527 of the infected people are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

There were 160 patients in intensive care with COVID-related critical illness, including 93 patients on ventilators.