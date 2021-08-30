New COVID-19 cases just shy of 700 reported in Ontario

Ontario is reporting 694 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and no new deaths.

There were 18,561 tests performed in the previous 24 hours with a positivity rate of 3.6 per cent — up from 3.3 per cent on Sunday when 740 new cases were confirmed.

Of the new cases, the majority (403) are unvaccinated people, followed by fully vaccinated (167) and partially vaccinated (73). Fifty one new cases have an unknown vaccination status.

In a tweet, Minister of Health Christine Elliott said nearly 82.9 per cent of Ontarians 12 years of age and older have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 76.1 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Elliott added that 226 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, 160 people are in ICU with severe illnesses and 93 are on ventilators. Those stats may not be up-to-date because not all hospitals report data on weekends.

Ontario is expected to announce plans for a vaccine certificate system this week, government sources said on Friday.

The sources said the planned system — which would limit access to certain non-essential services based on vaccination status — will go to cabinet for discussion before an announcement is made.

With files from The Canadian Press