Survey open to public on 'how they would like to experience redeveloped Ontario Place'

The Ford government says starting Monday, Ontarians will have the opportunity to “share their views on how they would like to experience a redeveloped Ontario Place.”

In Doug Ford’s last public press conference on July 30, the government announced a long-term theme park redevelopment plan for Ontario Place that will see it evolve into a year-round, family-friendly experience with pools, waterslides, botanical gardens to relax, and sports performance and recovery services.

“Ontario Place holds a special place in the hearts and minds of Ontarians for the many family-friendly events and activities that have been enjoyed by millions over the past 50 years,” said Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries.

“That’s why our government is launching a province-wide digital engagement process – we want to hear how Ontarians see themselves using a redeveloped Ontario Place and what features are important to them.”

MacLeod says the survey is available online through Ontario.ca/OntarioPlace, where residents can get additional information about the Ontario Place site and the redevelopment process.

The government is teaming up with Therme Group – a global wellbeing leader – for the park’s redesign. Therme Group describes its vision as to create “the world’s most advanced wellbeing resorts, achieved by harnessing the complex interplay of nature, technology and culture.”

The province is also partnering with American events promoter and venue operator Live Nation to revamp Budweiser Stage and transform the venue into a “modern, year-round indoor-outdoor live music and performance venue.”

The survey will be open for nine weeks, closing in late October.

This spring, former Toronto police chief Mark Saunders was appointed as a special adviser to the province on its park redevelopment.

MacLeod says Saunders will “provide strategic, expert advice to herself and the Premier while continuously engaging with the City of Toronto, Indigenous communities, project stakeholders, businesses and community groups that have an interest in the Ontario Place site to “ensure all perspectives on these important proposals are recognized and considered.”

The all-season park will be completed by 2024 to entertain over 500,000 visitors per year by 2030.

“A redeveloped Ontario Place will be a true reflection of our diversity and multiculturalism and will show respect for the rich traditions, cultures and heritage of First Nation, Inuit, and Métis peoples, while at the same time showcasing Ontario as the world in one province,” MacLeod added.

“Ensuring the public has the opportunity to participate in that process is critical for making our vision a reality.”