Motorcyclist killed in crash with van in High Park area of city

A motorcyclist is dead following a crash in the High Park area of the city.

Police say the motorcyclist collided with the driver of a van on Bloor Street West near Indian Road just after 10 p.m. Monday.

When emergency personnel arrived they found the motorcyclist trapped underneath the vehicle, suffering from life-threatening injuries. Life saving measures were attempted but he pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the exact cause of the crash.