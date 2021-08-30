Loading articles...

Motorcyclist killed in crash with van in High Park area of city

Last Updated Aug 30, 2021 at 11:31 pm EDT

A male motorcyclist is dead following a collision with the driver of a van on Bloor Street near Indian Road. CITYNEWS/Dave Misener

A motorcyclist is dead following a crash in the High Park area of the city.

Police say the motorcyclist collided with the driver of a van on Bloor Street West near Indian Road just after 10 p.m. Monday.

When emergency personnel arrived they found the motorcyclist trapped underneath the vehicle, suffering from life-threatening injuries. Life saving measures were attempted but he pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the exact cause of the crash.

