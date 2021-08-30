Loading articles...

Man run over by own van in Mississauga carjacking

A man was seriously injured in a carjacking incident in Mississauga on Monday morning.

Peel police say the robbery took place shortly before 6:45 a.m. in the Dundas Street East and Haines Road area.

Suspects allegedly pulled a man from his white Nissan van outside a restaurant and stole it. Police say no weapons were seen but they ran the man over before fleeing the scene.

The man was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police are looking for two or three suspects.

The Central Robbery Bureau is taking over the investigation.

 

