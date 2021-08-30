Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Singh crosses the country while O'Toole stumps in the GTA as campaign continues
by The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 30, 2021 4:14 am EDT
The five party leaders resume their campaign stops Tuesday on day three of the federal election. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick, Paul Daly, Graham Hughes, Chris Young
OTTAWA — At least one of the three main federal party leaders is on the move today, with events across the country.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has a multi-provincial day ahead.
He’s starting off in Ottawa, where he’s set to make an announcement, and then flying to Ladysmith, B.C., for a meet-and-greet with supporters.
Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole, meanwhile, is sticking to the Greater Toronto Area.
He starts the day at a dog sanctuary in King City, Ont., before heading to an event with supporters in nearby Markham.
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau’s plans were not immediately available. Trudeau was dogged over the weekend by obscenity spewing protesters angry about his pandemic vaccination policies.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 30, 2021.
The Canadian Press
