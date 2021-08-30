Canada's Danielle Dorris wins Paralympic silver in 100-metre backstroke

Canada now has 12 medals in Tokyo, including one gold, two silver and two bronze in swimming

TOKYO – Danielle Dorris is the latest Canadian swimmer to win a medal at the Tokyo Paralympics.

The 18-year-old from Moncton, N.B., swam to silver Monday in the women’s 100-metre breaststroke S7.

Dorris, who was born with only a portion of her arms, touched in a personal-best one minute 21.91 seconds.

American Mallory Weggemann took gold with a time of 1:21.27 and world record holder Julia Gaffney of the U.S. finished third (1:22.02).

In 2016, Dorris became Canada’s youngest Paralympic swimmer at 13, competing in the 4×100-m medley relay. She helped her team finish in fifth with a Canadian record time, according to the Team Canada page.

Dorris showed an early interest in swimming. Her father enrolled her in lessons in New Brunswick when she was just three years old. Though her family moved to the U.S. in the summer of 2008, Dorris shifter her attention back to the pool when they returned to Canada in 2012.

Canada now has 12 medals in Tokyo, including one gold, two silver and two bronze in swimming.