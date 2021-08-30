Can ketamine cure depression?

In today’s Big Story podcast, Julian Uzielli has struggled with chronic depression for years. Like many people with mental health issues, his symptoms were exacerbated by the pandemic, and his condition eventually deteriorated to the point where he was forced to take a leave of absence from his job.

Therapist appointments and regular antidepressant medications were doing little to alleviate Julian’s overwhelming sense of despondency, and so he began looking into alternative treatments. That’s when he came across “ketamine-assisted therapy” and decided to give it a try.

So what is ketamine? How accessible is it to Canadian’s who feel like they could benefit from its use? Could this be the miracle drug that sufferers with treatment-resistant depression have been waiting for?

GUEST: Julian Uzielli, associate producer at CBC Radio

