adidas relaunches limited edition Terry Fox collection

VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) — adidas is once again honouring a Canadian legend. Ahead of this year’s Terry Fox Run, the German company is relaunching its limited-edition collection, respecting the athlete and cancer research activist.

Starting Monday, adidas has launched a range of clothing and footwear, including a re-released version of Fox’s famous navy blue running shoes.

In honour of Terry Fox and his Marathon of Hope, we have restocked part of our commemorative Terry Fox Collection. All net proceeds will be donated to @TerryFoxCanada to support cancer research. Learn more at https://t.co/ykKrEX9wRq #ThanksTerry ???????? pic.twitter.com/vnmv2VlSlM — adidas Canada (@adidasCA) August 30, 2021

Prices for the limited edition goods range from $40 to $250.

“41 years ago, Terry Fox dipped his artificial leg in the Atlantic Ocean and began his Marathon of Hope across Canada. In the process, Terry united a nation in the fight to end the hurt felt by those touched by cancer,” adidas says on its website.

“We’re honoured to bring back the limited-edition Terry Fox commemorative collection.”

adidas says 100 per cent of the net proceeds from the sale of items from the collection will be donated to The Terry Fox Foundation, which supports cancer research.

Starting his trek on April 12, 1980, Fox planned to run across Canada, but his journey was cut short in Thunder Bay, Ont. when his cancer returned. Fox died the following year at the age of 22.

The foundation has raised approximately $850 million for cancer research in the years since Terry’s death.

Runs take place on an annual basis in schools and communities across Canada in honour of his legacy, with his year’s run taking place on Sunday, Sept. 19.