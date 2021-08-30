3 COVID-19 outbreaks now linked to basketball tournaments at same Oshawa facility

The building has been shut down until further notice

More than 30 cases have been traced back to tournaments at the facility this month alone

Public health officials now say three basketball tournaments at the Playground Global in Oshawa all have COVID outbreaks

Health officials in Durham Region are warning of two more COVID-19 outbreaks linked to basketball tournaments at the same Oshawa sports centre.

The Canadian Youth Basketball League tournament was held at the Playground Global facility on Boundary Road from Aug. 13 to 15.

The Last 1 Standing tournament ran from Aug. 20 to 23.

Seven cases from Durham, Toronto, York and Simcoe Muskoka have so far been traced to the tournaments.

“We’re anxious for those who attended the tournaments to get tested as soon as possible,” Durham’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Kyle told 680 NEWS. “We want to ascertain how many cases have occurred and we want to contain the outbreaks as quickly as possible.”

Last week, the health department urged anyone who attended a big event at the Playground Global between Aug. 3 to 8 to get tested following an outbreak of more than 20 cases.

Kyle says all three tournaments happened with almost no protections against the coronavirus, including screening, masking and contact tracing.

“There were no COVID protocols in place so we’re working very hard to put them in place,” Kyle said. “We’re considering other legal instruments, instructions or orders to make sure they comply with the requirements of Step 3.”

Future tournaments at the Playground Global have been suspended until further notice. Kyle says at least 100 people would have attended the two most recent events.