Toronto police officer charged for aiding suspect in criminal investigation

Last Updated Aug 29, 2021 at 8:46 pm EDT

Exterior view of Toronto police headquarters CITYNEWS/Craig Wadman

A 20-year veteran of the Toronto Police Service is facing charges after he allegedly used police resources to help a suspect in an investigation being conducted by another police force.

Police say between April 22 and October 18, 2020, Constable Ewan MacLeod of 23 Division used a messaging app to communicate information to another man, who was under investigation for theft and stolen property in Halton Region.

It’s alleged the officer accessed police computer systems to provide the suspect with an address and details of a vehicle.

“It is further alleged the officer took a photograph of an apprehended person on their personal phone and sent it via a messaging app to the same man,” police said in a statement.

In February 2021, Halton Regional Police alerted Toronto police about the alleged messages sent and an investigation was conducted by the Professional Standards Unit.

In April, MacLeod was suspended from duty and then on Friday, the 44-year-old was charged with breach of trust. He is also facing two counts of breach of confidence, four counts of insubordination and neglect of duty under the Police Services Act.

MacLeod remains suspended with pay as the charges have yet to be proven in court.

