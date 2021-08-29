Mississauga building evacuated due to flooding after thunderstorm

A Mississauga building was evacuated due to flooding after Saturday’s thunderstorm.

Approximately 39 apartment units were evacuated from 2111 Roche Court and fire crews isolated the power in every unit that was affected.

“At this point there are no reported injuries. Many residents self-evacuated and relocated to be with family and friends,” said Deryn Rizzi, Mississauga Fire Chief and Director of Emergency Management, in a release.

A temporary shelter has been set up for residents at Clarkson Community Centre and MiWay transit buses are helping transport people and their pets to the location.

A command post has also been set up so people can connect directly with Red Cross, Region of Peel’s Social Services and the Office of Emergency Management for food, shelter, clothing, medication and hygiene items.

There is no word on when residents will be able to return to their apartments.