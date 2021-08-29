Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Toronto

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Toronto.

The agency says there is a chance of severe thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and into the evening.

Some of these thunderstorms could produce strong wind gusts of up to 90 kilometres and hour, large hail and heavy rain up to 50 millimetres in one hour.

On Saturday, thunderstorms moved across the GTA causing flooding, toppling over trees and downing power lines leading to outages.

Toronto police said they received a high volume of calls weather-related calls following the storms and reminded people to call 3-1-1 for any non-emergency weather calls.