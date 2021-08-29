Loading articles...

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Toronto

File photo.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Toronto.

The agency says there is a chance of severe thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and into the evening.

Some of these thunderstorms could produce strong wind gusts of up to 90 kilometres and hour, large hail and heavy rain up to 50 millimetres in one hour.

On Saturday, thunderstorms moved across the GTA causing flooding, toppling over trees and downing power lines leading to outages.

Toronto police said they received a high volume of calls weather-related calls following the storms and reminded people to call 3-1-1 for any non-emergency weather calls.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
CLEAR: #NBDVP north of Bayview/Bloor.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 18 minutes ago
Retweeted @weatherchannel: Just one small example of the strong winds in New Orleans right now--a trash can gets blown down the street. To everyo…
Latest Weather
Read more