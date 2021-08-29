Man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting woman on Taylor Creek trail

Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman while she was running along Taylor Creek trail.

Police say the woman was in the area near Leaside bridge shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

A man on a bicycle allegedly sexually assaulted her and fled the area. He was last seen riding northbound on the lower Don River trail, south of Leaside bridge.

He is described as a white male, between 20 to 35 years old, wearing a white t-shirt, dark shorts and a bike helmet and he was riding a black aerodynamic/athletic trail bike.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.