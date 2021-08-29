Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Police identify man killed in downtown triple-shooting
by News Staff
Posted Aug 29, 2021 4:42 pm EDT
Police have identified the victim in Saturday's triple-shooting as Sahal Sahal. TPS/HO
Police have identified the victim in an early morning triple shooting Saturday in the Entertainment District.
Investigators say they were called to the area of Duncan and Richmond streets just after 5 a.m. following reports of a shooting. When they arrived they discovered a man and two women suffering from gunshot wounds.
All three were taken to a hospital where the man was pronounced dead. He has been identified as 35-year-old Sahal Sahal of Toronto.
The two women were treated for non-life threatening injuries and released.
Police are appealing for anyone who lives or works in the area who may have dash-cam or security video footage to contact investigators.
{* loginWidget *}