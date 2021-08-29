Loading articles...

Ontario reports 740 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, 2 new deaths

Last Updated Aug 29, 2021 at 10:54 am EDT

MISSISSAUGA (CANADA), May 5, 2021 People wearing face masks line up for COVID-19 tests at a COVID-19 assessment center in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, on May 5, 2021. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua) (Credit Image: © Zou Zheng/Xinhua via ZUMA Press)

Ontario is reporting 740 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and two new deaths.

Of the new cases, 551 are individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, while 189 are fully vaccinated.

Health officials say 214 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 (excluding ICU) and 158 are in ICU due to the virus.

As all hospitals do not report data on the weekends, the vaccination status of those in hospital and ICU is not updated on Sundays and Mondays, and hence not available at this time.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases has now climbed to 688. Two weeks ago, that number of 440

The province administered 37,716 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday. More than 9.89 million Ontarians are now fully vaccinated.

There were 22,890 tests preformed in the previous 24 hours for a test positivity rate of 3.3 per cent.

