2 arrested, 1 woman sought in death of woman found in a suitcase

Two Toronto men have been arrested and police are searching for a third suspect after the body of a woman was found in the Keelesdale area last week.

Officers were called to the Keele Street and Rogers Road area on Wednesday morning where they discovered the body of 41-year-old Varsha Gajula of Caledon stuffed inside a suitcase.

On Sunday night, police said they had arrested 35-year-old Andre Bartley and 57-year-old Christopher Daley and charged them both with accessory after the fact to homicide and indignity to human remains.

Police have also issued a warrant for 37-year-old Carita Jackson of Toronto, who is wanted for second-degree murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.