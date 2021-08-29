10 MUST-WATCH: Bob Ross' family speak out in a new documentary!

A TikToker starring in her first film, and the latest entry in a classic horror franchise enter the MUST-WATCH Top 10 this week! But can they take the top spot, or will a documentary about the Godfather of ASMR secure that coveted spot? You’ll have to keep riding to find out!

He’s All That

Platform: Netflix

Starting the week off with a gender-swapped remake of a 90s classic!

He’s All That is the latest film from Mark Waters (director of Mean Girls and Freaky Friday), and it’s got a long lineage behind it! It’s a gender-flipped remake of the 1999 film She’s All That (which starred Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachel Leigh Cook), which is itself a remake of George Cukor’s 1964 film My Fair Lady (starring Audrey Hepburn and Rex Harrison), which is itself an update of George Bernard Shaw’s 1913 play Pygmalion, based off of the Greek legend. All are about the same basic story: someone with a high social standing decides to take someone with a low social standing, and bring them up to their level. This newest film stars TikToker Addison Rae as the queen of the school, hoping to turn Tanner Buchanan (from Designated Survivor and Cobra Kai) into the prom king. This film also features Rachel Leigh Cook and Matthew Lillard returning from She’s All That, and it’s a tight romantic comedy to keep it light!

You can stream it on Netflix now!

Vacation Friends



Streaming platform: Disney+

Next, a vulgar comedy about friends you can’t shake!

Vacation Friends is a film about a couple (played by Lil Rey Howery from Get Out and Yvonne Orji from Insecure) who get engaged while on a trip to Mexico. They meet another couple down there played by John Cena (from the Suicide Squad) and Meredith Hagner (from Search Party) who are very free and liberated to say the least. Over the course of that vacation they engage in tons of debauchery, and good times! When the vacation ends, Howery and Orji start preparing for their wedding, only for Cena and Hagner to show up the night before. What follows can only be described as tons of wacky hijinks! However, you definitely want to watch this one after the kids go to bed!

This film is available to watch on Disney+ now!

Candyman

Streaming platform: Cinemas

Now, taking a look a the latest entry in a fantastic horror franchise!

Candyman is the latest film from Nia DaCosta (the director of Little Woods and upcoming Marvel film the Marvels), and it’s the fourth film in the Candyman franchise. It stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (from Watchmen and Aquaman) and Teyonah Parris (from Dear White People and WandaVision) as a couple living in Chicago. Mateen discovers the legend of the Candyman, and decides to create an artistic exhibit on the urban legend. Shortly afterwards, he’s stung by a bee, and he starts on a path that pushes him towards becoming the latest Candyman. This film has drawn tons of praise for centering its narrative on a black’s person perspective in a city filled with gentrification and police violence.

You can watch Candyman in cinemas now! But no matter what, don’t forget this! Don’t say his name 5 times while looking in the mirror, or the legend says you could be his next victim!

Clickbait

Streaming platform: Netflix

Next up, a tense, thrilling miniseries!

Clickbait is a new miniseries starring Adrian Grenier (from Entourage and the Devil Wears Prada) and Betty Gabriel (from Get Out and the Purge: Election Year) as a married couple with children. They live a good life, and their neighbours, friends and family all appear to like them. But everything changes one day when Grenier goes missing, and a video pops up on YouTube. It shows him beaten, and holding a sign which says “at 5 million views I die.” What follows in an intense police investigation, a social media manhunt, and a story that captivates the public. And it appears that Grenier’s kidnapper wants to show everybody that you shouldn’t always believe what you see. This show also stars Zoe Kazan from Ruby Sparks and The Big Sick.

All episodes are available on Netflix now!

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal and Greed

Streaming platform: Netflix

Last but certainly not least, a documentary about a PBS icon, who became an Internet legend!

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal and Greed is a new documentary about, you guessed it, Bob Ross. He’s a man who hosted a show on PBS for several years called ‘the Joy of Painting.’ In every episode, he would create a painting from scratch, encouraging viewers to paint alongside him. His calm demeanor, his afro as bushy as some of the trees he painted, and his soft, soothing voice made him popular among many. This popularity only grew after his episodes were streamed on Twitch and shared on YouTube years after his death, and he ended up becoming a big figure in the ASMR community posthumously. But watching the trailer of this documentary, it appears it will reveal a dark secret about the man’s legacy? Will his dulcet tones ever sound the same again?

You can stream the documentary on Netflix now to find out if there is a dark secret about him, or if it’s something even worse.

680 NEWS’ MUST WATCH TOP 10

10. He’s All That – Netflix

9. Brand New Cherry Flavor – Netflix

8. The Chair – Netflix

7. Vacation Friends – Netflix

6. The Suicide Squad – Cinemas

5. Nine Perfect Strangers – Amazon Prime Video

4. Clickbait – Netflix

3. In The Same Breath – Crave

2. Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal and Greed – Netflix

1. Candyman – Cinemas