Toronto police report high volume of weather-related calls after thunderstorms hit GTA

Last Updated Aug 28, 2021 at 9:58 pm EDT

A lightning strike is seen in this night time photograph. (David Moum / Unsplash)

Toronto police say they are receiving a high volume of weather-related calls after thunderstorms moved across the Greater Toronto Area on Saturday night.

Police say they are dealing with calls for downed trees and wires, and flooding.

Toronto Hydro says there are numerous outages and reminds the public to steer clear of downed wires. Toronto Fire issued a similar warning.

Peel police, meanwhile, advised drivers against trying to navigate flooded streets.

No injuries have been reported in Toronto at this time, but the OPP say a person was killed in Erin Ontario, about 80 kilometres northwest of Toronto, at a golf course.

Toronto police are urging the public to call 3-1-1 for any non-emergency weather calls.

Toronto was under a severe thunderstorm warning that ended at 8:17 p.m., but active weather is still being reported in parts of the GTA.

Many took to social media to share images of the extreme weather.

