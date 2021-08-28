Toronto police report high volume of weather-related calls after thunderstorms hit GTA

Toronto police say they are receiving a high volume of weather-related calls after thunderstorms moved across the Greater Toronto Area on Saturday night.

Police say they are dealing with calls for downed trees and wires, and flooding.

Toronto Hydro says there are numerous outages and reminds the public to steer clear of downed wires. Toronto Fire issued a similar warning.

Peel police, meanwhile, advised drivers against trying to navigate flooded streets.

Please stay away from downed wires. Tonight’s storm has many trees down causing wire down conditions. Fire crews are very busy at the present time. @TPFFA @TFSJessop @ChiefPeggTFS pic.twitter.com/5PVbRO6202 — Toronto Fire Service (@Toronto_Fire) August 29, 2021

We’re currently responding to a number of outages across the city as a result of the stormy weather. A reminder that if you come across downed wires, stay at least 10 metres back (about the length of a school bus) and report them to us at 416-542-8000 (press 1). #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/v4RrazfeLo — Toronto Hydro (@TorontoHydro) August 28, 2021

The weather continues to cause delays and flooding in areas throughout #PeelRegion. If roadways look as though there’s water covering them, it is recommended that you do not attempt to travel through as your vehicle may become stuck. Use caution if travelling on the roads. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) August 28, 2021

No injuries have been reported in Toronto at this time, but the OPP say a person was killed in Erin Ontario, about 80 kilometres northwest of Toronto, at a golf course.

#WellingtonOPP responded along #erin fire and #GWEMS this evening at 6:10 pm to an injured person on a golf course during a violent storm in #erin . The person was later pronounced deceased. @HydroOne attended scene due to downed trees and wires. Investigation is ongoing. ^CR pic.twitter.com/DSA4kCta7H — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) August 29, 2021

Toronto police are urging the public to call 3-1-1 for any non-emergency weather calls.

Toronto was under a severe thunderstorm warning that ended at 8:17 p.m., but active weather is still being reported in parts of the GTA.

Many took to social media to share images of the extreme weather.

@miguelcolinart snapped this on the beach in Toronto! So jelly he’s getting all the storm action and wicked shelf cloud!! #onstorm ⛈ pic.twitter.com/IgDw5gGov4 — Matty (@mattytoophatty) August 29, 2021