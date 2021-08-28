Loading articles...

Toronto police identify Etobicoke murder victim

Toronto police investigate a suspicious death in the area of 39th and James streets on Aug. 27, 2021. CITYNEWS/Hugues Cormier

Toronto police say the death of a man on Friday that was initially deemed suspicious is now being investigated as a homicide.

Police were called to Thirty Ninth and James streets, near Lake Shore Boulevard West in Etobicoke, on Friday just after 6 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a man lying in the intersection with signs of trauma. He was rushed to hospital where he later died.

On Saturday, police said an autopsy revealed that the man died of gunshot wounds.

The victim has been identified as Adrian Hurley, 23, of Toronto.

