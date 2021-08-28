Search for missing boater near Oakville now a missing person case

Search efforts for an 80-year-old boater who went missing on Lake Ontario near Oakville two days ago have been scaled back.

“Despite a thorough search, the boater missing since Aug. 26 near Oakville has not been found. Search efforts have been reduced, and the search is now a police missing person case,” officials with the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton, Ont., said in a tweet late Saturday morning.

Halton Police Marine officers say while assisting a boater during a storm that was moving through the area of 16 Mile Creek and Lake Ontario they noticed a boat which was adrift nearby with no one aboard shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday evening.

Police confirmed the vessel had been purchased earlier in the day by 80-year-old Robert Wyles. They say Wyles, considered an experienced operator, was last seen leaving Bronte Harbor at around noon.

Police marine units from Halton, Peel and Hamilton, along with the Coast Guard and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton have yet to find any trace of Wyles after searching the water and nearby shoreline.