Ontario reports more than 800 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday

Ontario is reporting 835 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the highest single-day total since the beginning of June.

Of the new cases, 675 are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, while 160 are fully vaccinated.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases has now climbed to 685. Two weeks ago, that number of 427.

An additional seven deaths were reported on Saturday, however, health officials say six of the deaths occurred more than two months ago and are being added as part of a data clean-up. That brings the total number of deaths in Ontario attributed to the virus to 9,496.

The province administered 37,716 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday. More than 9.89 million Ontarians are now fully vaccinated.