Man killed in downtown triple-shooting

A man is dead following an early morning triple-shooting in downtown Toronto.

Police were called to Duncan Street near Richmond Street just after 5 a.m. Saturday where they found a man and two women suffering from gunshot wounds.

Life-saving efforts were performed on the man, believed to be in his 30s, but he was eventually pronounced dead.

The two other victims were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have yet to release any suspect information but there were reports a vehicle was seen fleeing at a high rate of speed.

The homicide squad has now taken over the investigation and police are appealing for any information or video surveillance.