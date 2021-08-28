Loading articles...

Man killed in downtown triple-shooting

Last Updated Aug 28, 2021 at 8:03 am EDT

One man is dead and two others suffered non-life threatening injuries in an early morning shooting in downtown Toronto. CITYNEWS/Craig Wadman

A man is dead following an early morning triple-shooting in downtown Toronto.

Police were called to Duncan Street near Richmond Street just after 5 a.m. Saturday where they found a man and two women suffering from gunshot wounds.

Life-saving efforts were performed on the man, believed to be in his 30s, but he was eventually pronounced dead.

The two other victims were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have yet to release any suspect information but there were reports a vehicle was seen fleeing at a high rate of speed.

The homicide squad has now taken over the investigation and police are appealing for any information or video surveillance.

