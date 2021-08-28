Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Aurelie Rivard swims to Canada's first gold medal at Tokyo Paralympics
by The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 28, 2021 8:25 am EDT
Canada's Aurelie Rivard swims her way to a silver medal for the women's SM10(Para) 200m Individual Medley during the swimming finals at the Commonwealth Games Saturday, April 7, 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Aurelie Rivard captured Canada’s first gold medal of the Tokyo Paralympics in spectacular fashion.
The 25-year-old from Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu, Que., smashed her own world record in both her heats and final of the 100-metre freestyle on Saturday.
Brent Lakatos added a silver medal on the track, in the men’s 5,000 metres. Canada has eight medals through four days in Tokyo.
Rivard, who was born with an underdeveloped left hand, touched the wall in 58.14 seconds, beating Chantalle Zijderveld of the Netherlands by more than two seconds.
The medal was Rivard’s second in Tokyo, and the seventh Paralympic medal of her career. She was named Canada’s flag-bearer for the closing ceremony in Rio after her triple gold-medal performance at the 2016 Olympics.
The Paralympics are Rivard’s first competition since the COVID-19 pandemic began.