Loading articles...

17 cases of COVID-19 confirmed at Vaughan dance event

Last Updated Aug 28, 2021 at 11:03 am EDT

York Region Public Health says 17 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed following a three-day dance event held at The Royalton Hospitality in Vaughan. GOOGLE EARTH

Public health officials in York Region are investigating a COVID-19 outbreak at a Vaughan dance event.

Officials say 17 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed thus far after a three-day event was held by the NINE Dance Academy and Performing Dance Arts at The Royalton Hospitality on Weston Road between Tuesday, August 17 and Thursday, August 19.

York Region Public Health declared the outbreak on August 24 and are currently following up on any contacts from the event.

Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is asked to self-isolate and get tested at an assessment centre, “even if your symptoms are mild and even if you are vaccinated,” health officials said in a statement.

On Friday, York public health officials fined a Markham venue after seven cases of COVID-19 were confirmed at a basketball tournament held at the Battle Arena between August 13 and August 15.

||||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 14 minutes ago
Watch for a stalled vehicle #WB401 west of Weston express - right lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 01:04 PM
Retweeted @micheenelson: Good afternoon! Heat warnings remain in place for the GTA. Currently feels like 33 in Toronto. Outdoor plans today? Bring…
Latest Weather
Read more