17 cases of COVID-19 confirmed at Vaughan dance event

Public health officials in York Region are investigating a COVID-19 outbreak at a Vaughan dance event.

Officials say 17 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed thus far after a three-day event was held by the NINE Dance Academy and Performing Dance Arts at The Royalton Hospitality on Weston Road between Tuesday, August 17 and Thursday, August 19.

York Region Public Health declared the outbreak on August 24 and are currently following up on any contacts from the event.

Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is asked to self-isolate and get tested at an assessment centre, “even if your symptoms are mild and even if you are vaccinated,” health officials said in a statement.

On Friday, York public health officials fined a Markham venue after seven cases of COVID-19 were confirmed at a basketball tournament held at the Battle Arena between August 13 and August 15.