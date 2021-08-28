Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
17 cases of COVID-19 confirmed at Vaughan dance event
by News Staff
Posted Aug 28, 2021 10:57 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 28, 2021 at 11:03 am EDT
York Region Public Health says 17 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed following a three-day dance event held at The Royalton Hospitality in Vaughan. GOOGLE EARTH
Public health officials in York Region are investigating a COVID-19 outbreak at a Vaughan dance event.
Officials say 17 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed thus far after a three-day event was held by the NINE Dance Academy and Performing Dance Arts at The Royalton Hospitality on Weston Road between Tuesday, August 17 and Thursday, August 19.
York Region Public Health declared the outbreak on August 24 and are currently following up on any contacts from the event.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is asked to self-isolate and get tested at an assessment centre, “even if your symptoms are mild and even if you are vaccinated,” health officials said in a statement.
On Friday, York public health officials fined a Markham venue after seven cases of COVID-19 were confirmed at a basketball tournament held at the Battle Arena between August 13 and August 15.