What will it take for Erin O’Toole to be Canada’s next Prime Minister?

In today’s Big Story podcast, the first couple of weeks of the campaign have gone very well for the Conservative leader. He’s closed a gap in the polls to a sliver, and introduced himself to Canadians who didn’t really know him at all. But now comes the hard part. In the coming weeks, as more Canadians begin to follow the race, O’Toole will have to define himself in the face of Liberal attempts to define him. He’ll have to weather the storm of attacks that are sure to come from his opponents after labour day and he’ll have to do it while keeping his base firmly in line. If he can do all that, it seems like he’s got a real shot. Can he? And if so, how?

GUEST: Stephen Maher, reporter and political commentator; contributing editor at Maclean’s

