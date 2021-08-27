Loading articles...

U.S. got 500 more Canadians out of Kabul Thursday, says Garneau

Last Updated Aug 27, 2021 at 12:16 pm EDT

In this image provided by the U.S. Marines, U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force - Crisis Response - Central Command, provide assistance during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Lance Cpl. Nicholas Guevara/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)
Summary

Canada's military mission in Afghanistan ended on Thursday

Deadly blasts killed more than 160 people, wounded more than 200 outside Kabul's airport

Garneau says Afghanistan's neighbouring countries are in talks with the Taliban to reopen the Kabul airport

OTTAWA – About 500 more Canadians were flown out of Kabul on an American flight Thursday, according to Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau.

Canada’s military mission in Afghanistan ended that same day, leaving an unknown number of Canadians and their families trapped, as well as vulnerable Afghans who fear Taliban reprisals.

Just hours after the withdrawal, an attack at Kabul’s airport killed more than 160 people, including many Afghans who were trying to flee the Taliban takeover of the capital. Thirteen American military members were also killed.

Garneau said Friday that the Americans managed to airlift “about 500 of our people if I can put it that way.” He added Canada had been doing the same as part of a “group effort” before its C-17 transport planes were withdrawn earlier Thursday.

Canada’s military mission was ended as part of a staged withdrawal plan by the U.S. to leave by an Aug. 31 deadline. The U.S. was leading the 13-country airlift, and is responsible for the security at the airport.

Garneau says Afghanistan’s neighbouring countries are in talks with the Taliban to reopen the Kabul airport to keep humanitarian aid flowing and to allow people to travel in and out.

U.S. presses on with evacuations despite fears of more attacks

Following the deadly attacks at the airport, U.S. President Joe Biden vowed to avenge the deaths.

The U.S. is also pressing on with evacuation flights under Taliban efforts at tighter security, a day after the suicide attack.

Crowds outside the airport appeared as thick as ever Friday, despite the explosions.

The U.S. warned more attacks could come ahead of Biden’s fast approaching deadline to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan.

The Taliban threw up new security measures to try to hold back crowds from the airport gates.

