Tokyo Smoke cannabis stores to open at 3 Toronto malls, 1 in Ottawa

Sign advertising location of Tokyo Smoke cannabis shop on Yonge Street near Dundas Square. CITYNEWS
Katz Group will bring the company's pot stores to four Cadillac Fairview properties.

The locations will be at Eaton Centre, Fairview Mall and Sherway Gardens in Toronto and the Rideau Centre in Ottawa

Katz Group plans to begin opening the stores in early October

Canopy Growth Corp. says its Ontario franchisee will open Tokyo Smoke cannabis stores in four malls.

Canopy head of retail Lacey Norton says Katz Group will bring the Smiths Falls, Ont. company’s pot stores to four Cadillac Fairview properties.

Norton says Katz Group has chosen Eaton Centre, Fairview Mall and Sherway Gardens in Toronto and the Rideau Centre in Ottawa for the Tokyo Smoke locations.

She says the Katz Group plans to begin opening the stores in early October.

Katz Group acquired Tokyo Smoke’s Ontario licensing rights in 2019, before converting its agreement with Canopy to a master franchise relationship.

Katz Group also owns the Edmonton Oilers hockey team, operates the Rogers Place arena and has a partnership with restaurant brand Oliver & Bonacini.

