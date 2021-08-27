Loading articles...

Police investigate suspicious death in Long Branch

Last Updated Aug 27, 2021 at 8:51 am EDT

Toronto police investigate a suspicious death in the area of 39th and James streets on Aug. 27, 2021. CITYNEWS/Hugues Cormier

Toronto police are investigating a suspicious death in the Long Branch area.

Police were initially called to 39th and James streets, near Lake Shore Boulevard West, for a medical complaint just after 6 a.m. on Friday.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from signs of trauma.

He was rushed to hospital where he later died.

Police said the circumstances of the death are suspicious.

