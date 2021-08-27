Loading articles...

Salad kits recalled due to possible listeria contamination

Curation Foods recalled its Eat Smart Southwest Chopped Salad Kit due to possible listeria contamination. HANDOUT/CFIA
The products were sold across Ontario and may have been distributed in other provinces as well

The items being recalled were sold in various sized packages with best before dates of Aug. 24, 2021

There have been no reports of any illnesses linked to the salads

Curation Foods brand Kale Salad Blends and Eat Smart brand Chopped Salad Kits are being recalled from the marketplace due to possible listeria contamination.

The products were sold across Ontario and may have been distributed in other provinces as well. Click here for the list of products.

The items being recalled were sold in various sized packages with best before dates of Aug. 24, 2021.

If you purchased any of them the Canadian Food Inspection Agency says they should be thrown out or returned to the store that sold them.

The CFIA says the recall was triggered by its test results, but adds that there have been no reports of any illnesses linked to the salads.

Food contaminated with listeria can cause symptoms that include nausea, fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness, and in severe cases even death.

