Salad kits recalled due to possible listeria contamination
by The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 27, 2021 4:59 am EDT
Curation Foods recalled its Eat Smart Southwest Chopped Salad Kit due to possible listeria contamination. HANDOUT/CFIA
Summary
The products were sold across Ontario and may have been distributed in other provinces as well
The items being recalled were sold in various sized packages with best before dates of Aug. 24, 2021
There have been no reports of any illnesses linked to the salads
Curation Foods brand Kale Salad Blends and Eat Smart brand Chopped Salad Kits are being recalled from the marketplace due to possible listeria contamination.
The products were sold across Ontario and may have been distributed in other provinces as well.
Click here
The items being recalled were sold in various sized packages with best before dates of Aug. 24, 2021.
If you purchased any of them the Canadian Food Inspection Agency says they should be thrown out or returned to the store that sold them.
The CFIA says the recall was triggered by its test results, but adds that there have been no reports of any illnesses linked to the salads.
Food contaminated with listeria can cause symptoms that include nausea, fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness, and in severe cases even death.
{* loginWidget *}