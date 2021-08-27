Sources: Vaccine certificate being considered by Ford government

A version of a vaccine certificate program is being considered by the Ford government, sources with knowledge of the situation tell 680 NEWS.

It’s not clear what form the proof of vaccine program may take, or how it may be implemented if enacted.

NEW – A version of a vaccine certificate program is being considered by the Ford government, sources with knowledge of the situation tell 680NEWS. It's not clear what form the proof of vaccine program may take, or how it may be implemented if enacted. — Richard Southern (@richard680news) August 27, 2021

Premier Doug Ford has long pushed back against the idea of a vaccine certificate or passport system in Ontario. When asked about it on July 15 by 680 NEWS, the Premier said, “The answer is no, we’re not going to do it. We’re not going to have a split society.”

“I’ve never believed in proof. Everyone gets their proof when they get the vaccination.”

On Wednesday, Health Minister Christine Elliott’s office said the province is sticking with what’s already available.

“Since the start of our vaccine rollout, Ontarians have had the ability to download or print an electronic COVID-19 vaccine receipt through the provincial portal, or by calling the provincial booking line, should proof of vaccination be required in a certain setting,” a spokesperson said.

Premier Ford and his government have been under heightened pressure to institute a proof of vaccine system. On Friday, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau said that Ford should “step up” and introduce a vaccine passport.

“A vaccine mandate for non-essential businesses is a good idea,” Trudeau said on the campaign trail in Mississauga. “It keeps people safe, it encourages everyone to do the right thing, it keeps our businesses open, and it keeps our economy rebuilding.”

Business groups such as the Ontario Chamber of Commerce, the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, the Toronto Region Board of Trade, and doctors’, nurses’ and pharmacists’ groups have called for a vaccine certificate system as a way to avoid a fourth-wave lockdown.

Local medical officers of health have also said that they may move ahead with their own regional vaccine certificate programs. Peel Region’s top doctor renewed calls this week for the province to enact some sort of proof-of-vaccination.

In September, Quebec moved to impose its vaccine-passport system in areas where COVID-19 outbreaks occur, requiring people to prove they are vaccinated to enter places such as gyms and bars. This week, British Columbia announced it is bringing in a vaccine card for residents to access restaurants, clubs, sporting events and other activities.

A recent poll suggests that most Canadians support a system requiring proof of vaccination to access some non-essential services as the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic takes hold.

Seventy-six per cent of respondents to the survey by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies said they would strongly or somewhat support a vaccine passport like the one Quebec is implementing.

Ontario is reporting 781 COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths from the virus today – figures that include earlier deaths and infections.

Health Minister Elliott says 634 of the infected people are not vaccinated or have unknown vaccination status.

680 NEWS web editor Lucas Casaletto contributed to this report