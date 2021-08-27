Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ontario universities offering hybrid frosh week as pandemic continues
by The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 27, 2021 11:40 am EDT
The University of Ottawa campus is shown on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Several Ontario universities will be going hybrid for orientation week next month.
The University of Toronto, York University, Hamilton’s McMaster University, Laurentian University in Sudbury and Lakehead University in Thunder Bay are among those offering a mix of virtual and in-person events.
The schools are focusing on outdoor gatherings when students meet face-to-face, with events such as movie nights, scavenger hunts in small groups and bubble soccer.
Some universities are also allowing second-year students to participate in on-campus orientation events since the pandemic meant they missed out on them last year.
Organizers say those attending orientation – or frosh – week will need to abide by universities’ COVID-19 vaccine policies.
They also say several public health measures, including masking and limits on attendance, will be in place.