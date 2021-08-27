Ontario reports almost 800 new cases of COVID-19 Friday

For the first time in almost two months, Ontario is reporting close to 800 new cases of COVID-19

The province confirmed 781 new infections on Friday and of those, 634 are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, while 147 are fully vaccinated.

However, 22 of the cases listed are not recent and but have been added as part of a data-clean up, according to the province.

It marks the highest single-day case count since June 4.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases has now topped 665.

Health officials say 306 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 (excluding ICU). Of those patients, 279 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, while 27 are fully vaccinated.

According to provincial data, 158 people are in ICU fighting the virus. Of those patients, 149 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccine status. There are 87 patients on ventilators.

Another 17 people have died as a result of the virus, 14 occurred two months ago and are being added as part of a data clean-up, according to health officials. A total of 9,489 Ontarians have died as a result of coronavirus.

Toronto is reporting 185 new cases – it’s highest single-day total since the beginning of June. Peel Region added 96 new cases while 93 new infections were confirmed in York Region.

There were over 30,063 tests preformed yesterday for a test positivity of 3.0 per cent.

The province says it administered 36,195 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday. More than 9.8 million Ontarians are now fully vaccinated.

The Ministry of Health notes that “cases by vaccination status may not match the daily COVID-19 case count because records with a missing or invalid health card number cannot be linked.”