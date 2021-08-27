NACI to meet to discuss vaccine booster shots for immunocompromised people

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) is planning to meet next week to discuss whether a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot should be administered to those who are immunocompromised.

NACI will be meeting on Sept. 1 and a recommendation is expected in the next couple weeks.

Health Canada says the committee will be looking at evidence on the “potential need or benefit of an additional dose in order to mount a reasonable immune response that is more comparable to the general population,” for those with compromised immune systems.

Ontario has already started offering third doses of the vaccine to vulnerable populations, including transplant patients and residents of high-risk congregate settings like long-term care homes.

Those eligible can receive a third dose a minimum of eight weeks after their second dose.

In a statement, Health Canada said provinces can choose to offer an addition dose, but it would be considered “off-label” as they have not authorized a three-dose regiment for any of the COVID-19 vaccines.

U.S. Health Officials have already announced plans to offer every resident a COVID-19 booster shot and Pfizer says they are seeking approval for a booster dose of its vaccine.

The U.S. booster plan calls for an extra dose eight months after people get their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

However, the World Health Organization has called for a two-month moratorium on booster shots in order to reduce the vaccine inequity and have asked countries with vaccine stockpiles to donate them to countries with low vaccination rates.

Canada has fully vaccinated over 25 million residents against COVID-19 as of August 26.

With files from The Canadian Press