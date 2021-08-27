Loading articles...

Man suffers serious injuries in downtown shooting

A man has been seriously injured after a shooting downtown Friday evening.

Police were called to Sherbourne and Dundas Streets after 6 p.m. to reports someone had been shot.

A male victim was found on the scene with a gunshot wound. Several casings were also located.

There has been no suspect information released.

More to come

