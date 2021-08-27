Man injured in shooting near King and Portland

A man is in hospital after a shooting overnight in the King West area.

Emergency crews were called to the scene in the area of King Street West and Portland Street just before 3:30 a.m. Friday.

Police said the victim was found behind a building near Stewart Street. He was suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest and another in the lower body.

The victim, who is believed to be in his 20s, was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said they have found what appears to be several scenes to investigate in the area and believe the victim and suspect may have been running as shots were fired.

According to police the suspect fled the scene in a black car. No description of the suspect has been released.

Toronto police also said that while officers are setting up the crime scene a groups of people started fighting. Officers broke up the fight and some people fled the area. When officers searched the area they found evidence of gunfire.