Man dies after being struck by pickup truck

An elderly man has died after being struck by a pickup truck near Toronto’s lakefront.

Police say the man, believed to be in his 80s, was struck near the intersection of Queens Quay West and Bathurst Street around 2 p.m. on Friday.

Paramedics say the man was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, but he died of his injuries in hospital.

Road closures are currently in effect in the area as police investigate the incident.

