Homicide investigating Keelesdale death, victim identified

Toronto police’s homicide unit is investigating after the body of a woman was found in the Keelesdale area earlier this week.

Officers were called to the scene at Keele Street and Rogers Road just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.

When police arrived they found the woman’s body and the homicide unit was called in.

There has been no word on how the woman died.

The victim has been identified as Varsha Gajula, 41, of Caledon.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the victim, have heard, or witnessed anything suspicious, to contact homicide detectives.