Health Canada approves Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12 to 17

In this photo illustration a medical syringe seen in front of the Moderna multinational pharmaceutical corporation logo. Netherlands, November 29, 2020. (Photo by Robin Utrecht/ABACAPRESS.COM) hoto by Robin Utrecht/ABACAPRESS.COM

Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) have authorized the use of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in children between the ages of 12 to 17.

Previously, the Moderna vaccine was only permitted in people 18 years of age or older.

In a series of tweets, Health Canada and PHAC said the decision to expand Moderna use came after “a thorough and independent scientific review of the evidence” found that it’s safe and effective for that age group.

The agencies say they will continue to closely monitor the safety of the vaccine.

Back in May, Health Canada approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children 12 to 15 years old after it was initially approved for those 16 and over.

