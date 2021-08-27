Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Health Canada approves Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12 to 17
by News staff
Posted Aug 27, 2021 11:38 am EDT
In this photo illustration a medical syringe seen in front of the Moderna multinational pharmaceutical corporation logo. Netherlands, November 29, 2020. (Photo by Robin Utrecht/ABACAPRESS.COM) hoto by Robin Utrecht/ABACAPRESS.COM
Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) have authorized the use of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in children between the ages of 12 to 17.
Previously, the Moderna vaccine was only permitted in people 18 years of age or older.
In a series of tweets, Health Canada and PHAC said the decision to expand Moderna use came after “a thorough and independent scientific review of the evidence” found that it’s safe and effective for that age group.
(1/3) Health Canada has authorized the use of the Moderna #CovidVaccine in youth aged 12 to 17. Until now, this vaccine was only authorized for use in people 18 years of age or older. pic.twitter.com/xMqf6MGR0A