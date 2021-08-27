Health Canada approves Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12 to 17

Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) have authorized the use of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in children between the ages of 12 to 17.

Previously, the Moderna vaccine was only permitted in people 18 years of age or older.

In a series of tweets, Health Canada and PHAC said the decision to expand Moderna use came after “a thorough and independent scientific review of the evidence” found that it’s safe and effective for that age group.

(1/3) Health Canada has authorized the use of the Moderna #CovidVaccine in youth aged 12 to 17. Until now, this vaccine was only authorized for use in people 18 years of age or older. pic.twitter.com/xMqf6MGR0A — Health Canada and PHAC (@GovCanHealth) August 27, 2021

The agencies say they will continue to closely monitor the safety of the vaccine.

Back in May, Health Canada approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children 12 to 15 years old after it was initially approved for those 16 and over.