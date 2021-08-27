Brief break from extreme heat, humidity before it returns for the weekend

A heat warning remains in effect for parts of the GTA but the region is expected to get a brief break from the extreme heat and humidity on Friday, before it returns for the weekend.

“Environment Canada is keeping [the] warning in place because overnight lows will be exceptionally warm and we’ll be right back into feeling like the 40s for the weekend,” 680 NEWS meteorologist Jill Taylor said.

Friday’s forecast calls for a high in the mid-to-upper 20s but some of the humidity will linger for the day. The temperature will hover around the low-20 range tonight.

“As far as humidex goes, yes there will be one today but here’s the thing, the dew point temperature will likely be below 20 degrees for the most part during the day and when it’s below 20, the comfort level is pretty good,” Taylor said.

Friday that's good news! Less humid, that's good news too! High 27, humidex 32, partly cloudy, low tonight 21c. But….humidity returns Saturday, high 31, humidex 39, afternoon storm risk. Sunday chance of showers, hot and humid high 32c feeling 40! #citywx @breakfasttv pic.twitter.com/xIu8Lm0p9P — Frankie Flowers (@FrankFerragine) August 27, 2021

The intense heat and humidity returns for the weekend, with the humidex on Saturday and Sunday in the high-30s or even near 40. There is also the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms on both days.